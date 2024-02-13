Direct Sky Harbor flight to and from Tijuana begins Thursday with American Airlines

PHOENIX — A new daily nonstop flight between Phoenix and Tijuana, Mexico on American Airlines begins Thursday at Sky Harbor!

“The local team here at Sky Harbor is excited about the local growth and opportunities to connect customers to new places and experiences across our network,” said Sophia Philis-Ortiz, Vice President of PHX Hub Operations. “It’s particularly exciting when not only are we providing new direct service, but also opening a wide window of opportunity for the tens-of-thousands of customers that connect through the airport while traveling on American each day.”

While American Airlines and Sky Harbor have not released an official price point, a quick search of summer flights appears to show a round trip to start at about $256 with no add-ons.

American Airlines also begins a daily direct flight to Pasco, Washington from Sky Harbor on Thursday.