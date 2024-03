Pack your sunglasses and bathing suits! Frontier Airlines will soon begin trips to its first international destination from Phoenix: Cabo San Lucas in Mexico!

Flights to San Jose del Cabo Los Cabos International Airport will begin twice a week starting May 16 from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Intro fare begins at $89.

To get the deal, fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Mar. 25, 2024, and exclusions apply.