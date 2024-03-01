Sky Harbor starts 2024 off strong; airline announces new Phoenix route

Following a record-setting year, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport continued that momentum and started off 2024 with more passengers traveling through its gates in January than ever before.

In January, Sky Harbor recorded 3,939,032 total passengers going through its terminals, a 2.2% increase from January 2023, the previous record, according to data released Feb. 29 by the Phoenix Aviation Department.

Phoenix Sky Harbor, the region’s primary airport, surpassed 2019’s total passenger count in 2023, a sign that the aviation industry, at least in Phoenix, has recovered from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sky Harbor not only saw an increase in passengers, but also a 2.9% increase in the total number of landings at the airport from January 2023 to January 2024.

