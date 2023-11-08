Watch Now
Frontier Airlines sees triple-digit passenger growth at Sky Harbor

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
A Frontier Airlines aircraft takes offer from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Nov 08, 2023
As the weather cools from Phoenix's hot summer months, more travelers are flying through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, with low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines leading the way in passenger growth.

A total of 3,734,342 passengers flew into or out of Sky Harbor in September, according to the latest report from the Phoenix Aviation Department issued in late October. That number represents a 6.4% increase in total passenger count compared to September 2022, and an increase of more than 280,500 total passengers or 8.1% from pre-pandemic levels in September 2019.

It also marked an increase from the 3.58 million passengers in August, which is typically the slowest month at Sky Harbor.

Sky Harbor’s year-over-year growth was fueled by double-digit growth from Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and triple-digit growth from Frontier Airlines.

