Southwest Airlines opens new hangar at Sky Harbor as part of expansion

Southwest Airlines has completed construction on a new 90,000-square-foot hangar facility at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as part of the company’s expansion of its operations in Phoenix and the Western United States.

The new facility — one of the largest in Southwest’s network across the U.S. — now has room for three more aircraft inside its Technical Operations facilities at Sky Harbor. Southwest also added additional shop space for the Technical Operations team, which is expected to grow locally this year. Southwest now has more than 150,000 square feet of hanger space at Sky Harbor.

This expanded hangar will not only support Southwest’s operations in Phoenix but also across the Southwest. Southwest Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson told the Business Journal that the facility is where Southwest will have its new Boeing airplanes delivered, and where they will be prepared for the airline’s use.

