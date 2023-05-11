Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frontier daily nonstop service from Sky Harbor to Tampa takes off

The low budget air carrier now has 19 non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Frontier airlines
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Frontier airlines
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 16:16:49-04

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is adding a new locale to its selection of daily nonstop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The first daily nonstop Frontier flight from Phoenix to Tampa took off Thursday.

To celebrate the new daily service, the low-fare air carrier is offering fares as low as $59 one way through Wednesday May 17th for flights through June 28th. Three-day advance purchase is required.

Frontier has greatly expanded its presence at Sky Harbor in the last year.

The airline has added nonstop service from Phoenix to a dozen destinations, such as Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle-Tacoma, Detroit, and Cincinnati since last fall.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!