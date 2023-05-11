Frontier daily nonstop service from Sky Harbor to Tampa takes off

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is adding a new locale to its selection of daily nonstop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The first daily nonstop Frontier flight from Phoenix to Tampa took off Thursday.

To celebrate the new daily service, the low-fare air carrier is offering fares as low as $59 one way through Wednesday May 17th for flights through June 28th. Three-day advance purchase is required.

Frontier has greatly expanded its presence at Sky Harbor in the last year.

The airline has added nonstop service from Phoenix to a dozen destinations, such as Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle-Tacoma, Detroit, and Cincinnati since last fall.