Frontier adds ten non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Among the destinations being added are Philadelphia, Kansas City, Seattle, and Indianapolis
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 9:31 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 12:31:01-04

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is adding ten new non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The low-fare carrier announced the new non-stop flight options Friday.

Service to Philadelphia, Orange County, California, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Portland, Oregon, and Baltimore-Washington in November.

Come January, Frontier flights will take off from Phoenix to Nashville, Kansas City, Seattle-Tacoma, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Indianapolis.

With the new destinations, Frontier will now offer service to 22 destinations from Sky Harbor.

To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19 on select flights. That offer ends at the end of the day Tuesday, August 30th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

