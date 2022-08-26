Frontier adds ten non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is adding ten new non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The low-fare carrier announced the new non-stop flight options Friday.

Service to Philadelphia, Orange County, California, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Portland, Oregon, and Baltimore-Washington in November.

Come January, Frontier flights will take off from Phoenix to Nashville, Kansas City, Seattle-Tacoma, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Indianapolis.

With the new destinations, Frontier will now offer service to 22 destinations from Sky Harbor.

To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19 on select flights. That offer ends at the end of the day Tuesday, August 30th.