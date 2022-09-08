Frontier Airlines adding new Phoenix connections to Midwestern cities

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will have two new connections to the Midwest starting in November as ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines continues to expand in the Valley.

The nonstop daily connections to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and four-times-weekly connections to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will launch on Nov. 5, according to Denver-based Frontier. Both connections will be seasonal service.

The announcement comes not long after Frontier said late last month that it was expanding with 10 new flights from Sky Harbor, nearly doubling its Phoenix offerings. The latest connections mean Frontier will have a total of 23 destinations from Phoenix, the airline said.

“We’re thrilled to grow yet again in Phoenix following the recent addition of 10 new Frontier routes last month,” Daniel Shurz, vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

