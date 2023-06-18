New Frontier service from Sky Harbor to Houston takes off Sunday

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines has new service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Houston taking off for the first time Sunday.

The new flights to George Bush Intercontinental Airport make 23 non-stop destinations the low-fare air carrier serves from Sky Harbor.

To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares for the new service as low as $59.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 26, 2023. Fares are valid for nonstop travel through August 8, 2023 on select days of week.

The special rate will not apply to flights purchased for July 3-6. Seven-day advance purchase is required. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Frontier has significantly expanded the destinations they serve from Sky Harbor in the last year.

They announced service to ten new destinations last August, new Midwestern connections a few weeks later, and service to Tampa launched in May.