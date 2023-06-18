Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Frontier service from Sky Harbor to Houston takes off Sunday

The new route will run three times a week
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Frontier Airlines
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 11:07:57-04

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines has new service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Houston taking off for the first time Sunday.

The new flights to George Bush Intercontinental Airport make 23 non-stop destinations the low-fare air carrier serves from Sky Harbor.

To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares for the new service as low as $59.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 26, 2023. Fares are valid for nonstop travel through August 8, 2023 on select days of week.

The special rate will not apply to flights purchased for July 3-6. Seven-day advance purchase is required. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Frontier has significantly expanded the destinations they serve from Sky Harbor in the last year.

They announced service to ten new destinations last August, new Midwestern connections a few weeks later, and service to Tampa launched in May.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!