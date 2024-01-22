Bon Voyage! New direct flight from Phoenix to Paris beginning in May

PHOENIX — Bon voyage! You'll soon be able to catch a direct flight to Paris from Phoenix.

On Monday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced a new partnership with Air France providing non-stop flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Travelers can start booking their flights beginning May 24.

Gallego says the new non-stop service will draw an estimated $30 million in economic impact to Phoenix.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are being held in Paris and this new flight will be operating in time to allow Arizona travelers an easier way to get to the games, Gallego announced.

