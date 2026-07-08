Former Cyber Dive CEO under FBI investigation for alleged misuse of funds

A Mesa tech startup is hanging on by a thread after its former CEO allegedly siphoned millions of dollars from the company to buy a house, a Lamborghini, and other luxury items for a female escort he was seeing in Miami.

Cyber Dive cofounder Jeffrey Gottfurcht is under investigation by the FBI for two counts of wire fraud for allegedly transferring $1.5 million in company funds to his personal bank accounts, according to an FBI probable cause affidavit filed June 12 in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

The FBI launched the investigation after Gottfurcht’s wife, Emily, and Cyber Dive co-founder Derek Jackson reported their concerns to federal authorities.

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