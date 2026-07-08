Carefree OKs agreement to renovate historic mall

The historic Los Portales Mall in the far northeast reaches of the town of Carefree is set to get a much-needed makeover after the Town Council agreed to give a developer over $1 million in tax incentives.

The longstanding architectural landmark in the heart of Carefree – about 35 miles north of Phoenix – was built in the 1970s, but it has been a long time since its prime when the property was filled with shops, restaurants and gathering spaces.

Once renovated, the Los Portales Mall will be known as Orchard Street Market. It will feature a fresh market and artisan makers on the upper level, and the lower level will feature a mix of restaurants, wine bars, and experiential concepts.

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