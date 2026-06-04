FedEx shutters Phoenix facility, lays off 101 workers as part of network overhaul

PHOENIX — FedEx is laying off 101 workers and shuttering operations at a Phoenix facility as part of a major company-wide shift to streamline its shipment processes.

The delivery services company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN letter, with Arizona's Department of Economic Security on June 2 for its facility located at 4475 N. 43rd Avenue.

FedEx is closing that facility and issuing layoffs for workers. The employees were made aware of the changes several months ago, according to a FedEx spokesperson.

Some employees will be offered other roles within the company and others will be given job placement assistance, relocation aid or severance, the spokesperson added.

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