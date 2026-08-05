Speaker Johnson, Sec. of Treasury, Rep. Ciscomani visit Arizona manufacturers

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and Representative Juan Ciscomani will meet with Arizona manufacturers and business leaders Wednesday about the state of the economy.

The three leaders will receive a tour of a manufacturing facility in Casa Grande on Wednesday afternoon and hold an economic roundtable afterwards.

According to officials, the leaders will "discuss the Trump Administration and House Republicans’ pro-growth economic agenda and the success of the Working Families Tax Cuts."

After the roundtable, Speaker Johnson, Secretary Bessent, and Rep. Ciscomani are expected to hold a press conference.

Watch the press conference in the video player below: