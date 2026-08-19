Doctors at Arizona's largest health system seek to form physician union

PHOENIX — More than 250 doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants employed by Banner Medical Group are preparing to vote on whether they will join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

All ballots need to be received by the National Labor Relations Board by Aug. 26 to be counted, said Sebastian Gomez, lead organizer with UAPD for this campaign.

If successful, this would be the first time a physician union would be formed within any unit of Phoenix-based Banner Health across all six states and also within any health system in Arizona, according to Gomez.

The NLRB will count the votes on the morning of Sept. 2, and it will take about four hours for all the votes to be counted from the 268 employees of Banner Medical Group, he said.

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