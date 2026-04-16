Deer Valley mixed-use project adds apartments, Aldi grocery store

A mixed-use project in Deer Valley from Sunbelt Investment Holdings is progressing into its next phase with new apartments and an Aldi grocery store in the works.

Bell 17 Business Center is located off Interstate 17, along Bell Road and 19th Avenue, and right across from the Turf Paradise racetrack.

The first phase included building out a 101,000 square-foot industrial flex office building at 2001 W. Phelps Road. That is now currently leased to two tenants: California Closets and All Fill, which is a packaging machinery manufacturer.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.