Colorado company to acquire historic Arizona resorts and golf courses

Three properties of The Arizona Hideaway Collection, including Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, Sedona Golf Resort and Rancho Mañana Golf Club in Cave Creek — will be acquired by Mountain Capital Partners.

Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, located in Southern Arizona's Santa Cruz Valley, has 98 hacienda-style rooms, a 27-hole championship golf course and a full-service 3,000-square-foot spa.

Sedona Golf Resort, set against a backdrop of red rock mountains — a key attraction for the north-central Arizona city — is a 6,646-yard, par-71 course.

Rancho Mañana Golf Club, formerly a 1940s dude ranch, has been transformed into an 18-hole, par-70 golf course. It has been recognized by Golf Digest as a Top 50 Course for Women and a Top 10 Arizona course, according to the company.

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