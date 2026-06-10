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City envisions mixed-use development on 10 acres at the former Christown Spectrum shopping center

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PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is looking for developers to build out a transit-oriented mixed-use project on 10.2 acres of city-owned property at the former Christown Spectrum Mall site.

The site, which is at the southeast corner of 19th and Montebello Avenues, includes a Phoenix Public Library branch location and a park-and-ride station.

The Economic Development and Arts Subcommittee will vote June 10 on whether to approve issuing a request for proposals.

In their submittals, developers will need to ensure they retain key transit functions, although the 794-space park-and-ride is underutilized and a portion may be used for the mixed-use project. The city is also still assessing options for a portion of the project to include affordable housing.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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