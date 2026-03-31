Brundrett building in Gilbert's Heritage District ready to break ground after years of delays

GILBERT, AZ — After years of back-and-forth with the town of Gilbert and several different designs, an infill project that could house two different restaurants is ready to start construction in the town’s popular Heritage District.

The project, known as Brundrett, is a proposed four-story building that will be constructed on an empty lot in downtown Gilbert at 78 & 226 North Gilbert Road, just north of Norwood Furniture.

The Brundrett family, which owns Norwood Furniture, has owned the property for many decades and has been trying to build on the space since 2019. The family has introduced several versions of the project to the town of Gilbert over the past few years.

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