BNSF forges ahead on freight hub site as Wittmann incorporation effort advances

The fight over a multibillion-dollar intermodal logistics hub proposed across thousands of acres northwest of Phoenix is entering a new chapter.

BNSF⁠ Railway Company has started work on building out an intermodal transportation facility on a 350-acre chunk of the larger 4,320-acre site, where it’s still planning its $3.2 billion Logistics Park Phoenix, according to its website.

Meanwhile, residents of Wittmann – the rural town in unincorporated Maricopa County where the project is located – keep pushing to establish their own local government able to influence development decisions. Wittmann is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

This comes roughly a year after Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors⁠ denied BNSF’s requests to properly zone the site for the massive logistics complex.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.