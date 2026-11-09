Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation along I-17 near New River

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials tell ABC15 that a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 17 early Monday morning has turned deadly.

The crash occurred north of Phoenix in the New River area after 4 a.m.

DPS initially confirmed the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, but was not able to provide details on the extent of injuries. When our crews arrived at the scene, officials told us the incident left one person dead.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a semi-truck with front-end damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the roadway is open, according to officials.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

