AZ Lemonade Stand signs Circle K expansion deal

AZ Lemonade Stand, a fast-growing Phoenix-based beverage company, has signed a deal with Circle K to put its products in all of the convenience store chain’s locations in Arizona — as well as hundreds more across the Western United States.

The 6-year-old brand will soon be found in every Circle K in Arizona and in the Las Vegas area – around 650 total stores – and the deal is set to expand later this year, making the brand’s lemonades available across Circle K’s Grand Canyon and Rocky Mountain Division, which includes Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

Circle K is the largest convenience store chain in Arizona and is headquartered in Tempe. The company is owned by Canadian Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which is the second-largest convenience store chain in the world.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.