Arizona has submitted a bid to potentially become the home of NASA’s U.S. Space Academy that will train thousands of astronauts, engineers and technicians.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Nov. 16 the state submitted a formal application to NASA with support from the Arizona U.S. Space Academy⁠ Steering Committee and a working group of space science, academic and aerospace experts.

"There is no better place to train America’s next generation of explorers and innovators than in Arizona," Hobbs said. "From our world-class universities leading NASA missions and space science research, to our growing aerospace and defense ecosystem, secure airspace, and abundant land, Arizona possesses every asset required for the U.S. Space Academy."

As part of the U.S. Space Academy bid, Arizona officials are proposing an interim campus near Arizona State University⁠’s Tempe campus. From there, officials plan to move the U.S. Space Academy to a permanent campus by 2031, with locations in Flagstaff and Mesa under consideration.

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