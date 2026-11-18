Mesa Gateway Airport is expanding options for travelers with a pair of new nonstop options next spring with service to Salt Lake City, Utah, and Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning in April 2027.
The new flights include:
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC): operated by Sun Country, year-round service beginning April 15, with flights four times weekly on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP): operated by Allegiant, seasonal spring and summer service beginning April 14, with flights twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.