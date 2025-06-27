Arizona agencies face job losses, funding cuts due to DOGE program cuts

PHOENIX — Efforts to cut a variety of federally funded programs by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, are leading to an increasing number of job losses at government agencies and other programs across Arizona, as well as a new lawsuit.

Some of the state agencies impacted by terminated federal funding include Arizona’s Department of Economic Security, which is laying off 467 employees, according to a Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, posted on the department’s own website. Arizona organizations with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN notices ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings.

Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes joined a coalition of 21 other states on June 24 in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration which argued that attempts to revoke federal grants amounting to billions of dollars spent across the U.S. are unlawful.

