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Aligned Data Centers moves ahead with two-building campus in Peoria

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PEORIA, AZ — A huge new data center development is in the works in Peoria.

Plano, Texas-based Aligned Data Centers is planning to construct a two-building campus totaling about 916,000 square feet, according to planning documents filed with the city.

The 95-acre project site is located at 75th Avenue and Butler Drive, within an industrial park that includes other notable warehousing and manufacturing tenants like Frito Lay and Trader Joe’s. It’s also within a zoning district that allows for data center uses.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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