Aldi snags big box retail spaces left vacant by Big Lots, trampoline park

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Aldi is taking up several big box retails spaces around the Valley that were left vacant by struggling retailers including Big Lots and shuttered trampoline parks, according to documents filed with Maricopa County.

Since the beginning of March, the discount grocery chain has signed three leases that were filed with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. The new stores will be in Phoenix, Peoria and Cave Creek.

The grocery chain is already in the process of opening several new stores in the Valley, adding to the more than a dozen already in operation.

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