Albertsons/Safeway lays off hundreds of employees in Phoenix

The company informed the state last week that 225 employees from its corporate offices in north Phoenix would be let go.
Albertsons Cos. Inc., which includes Safeway, has laid off more than 200 employees from its corporate workforce in Phoenix.

Last week, the company informed the state that 225 employees from its corporate and division offices in north Phoenix would be let go.

The employees affected by the layoffs mostly had administrative jobs and none of them were “store-level associates,” Albertsons said in a statement sent to the Business Journal.

In its statement, Albertsons said the latest effort in its quest for productivity was the company’s general and administrative expenses. A decision was made to reduce the size of its corporate and division support workforce.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

