99 Ranch Market anchors redevelopment of former Sears building in West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — 99 Ranch Market, an Asian grocery store chain, is preparing to open a new location in the Valley.

Later this year, the company plans on opening a store in the former Sears building at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale. 99 Ranch will be just one of several Asian focused retailers and restaurants going into the former Sears and Sears Auto Center.

Houston-based commercial real estate firm NewQuest Properties acquired the shuttered Sears building in 2023 for nearly $8.9 million, according to Maricopa County records. One of NewQuest’s major initiatives is opening Asian retail and restaurants around the country. NewQuest was the firm that brought 99 Ranch to Chandler in 2021.

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