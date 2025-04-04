AM Roundup: Weekend events, disability services funding shortfall, rain chances

PHOENIX — We've made it to Friday! Enjoy the gorgeous weekend ahead because we're going to be feeling a warm-up in the days ahead!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 4, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More rain and snow coming today and Saturday

Spotty showers are possible again this afternoon in the Valley, but any rain that does fall will be light.

Aside from the chance for a few showers, expect partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-70s, and occasional breezes throughout the day.

Caregivers and families say they are frustrated Republican lawmakers spent time Thursday discussing the cause of a $122 million shortfall for disability services instead of passing a funding fix.

The state’s Division of Developmental Disabilities runs out of money this month, threatening services for more than 59,000 Arizonans.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the president's latest executive order regarding elections.

The order, signed by Trump on Tuesday, would require people to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, and require all ballots be received by Election Day.

The order already faces lawsuits from the Campaign Legal Center and the State Democracy Defenders Fund, along with the DNC, Democratic Governors Association, and Senate and House Democratic leadership, according to the Associated Press.

AZ Attorney General Mayes joins multi-state lawsuit against Trump's Executive Order on elections

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on April 4-6 and see more in the link above.

Friday, April 4

Maricopa County Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $10 admission

The Maricopa County Fair kicks off Friday in Phoenix, bringing two consecutive weekends of carnival rides, live entertainment, and agricultural showcases. Visitors can enjoy delicious fair food and family-friendly fun at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

ASU Pow Wow

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: $8 admission

The contemporary Pow Wow is a link to the past that helps maintain Native American Heritage. Seen by outsiders as entertainment due to the singing, dancing, and colorful regalia, the Pow Wow is a spiritual legacy which should be treated with respect and honor. It is a time for Native American families to be together. It is a time of sharing, of laughter and tears, of learning, and of caring.

AP Images, Maricopa County Fair / JOE ZUCCARO JRZ PHOTOGRPHY, Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Wild West Music Fest, Copperstate 1000

As a dog who was dumped in the West Valley, Benji’s tale didn’t start as a good one, but life is looking up for the pup who now has a forever home!

Last month, ABC15 reported on a small dog that was seen on a home’s surveillance camera being pushed from a vehicle near Perryville Road and Peoria Avenue. Two people responsible for dumping Benji turned themselves in, facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

A good Samaritan found the dog, who was then taken in by Surprise Police Department. Surprise officers cared for the dog, now named Benji, before transferring him to the Arizona Humane Society.

Benji got the care he needed and was vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped at AHS. A Surprise police officer ended up adopting Benji on Wednesday.

Surprise police officer adopts dog dumped in the West Valley