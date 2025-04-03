Things to do: Maricopa County Fair, Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL, Wild West Music Festival and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on April 4-6.

Friday, April 4

Maricopa County Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $10 admission

The Maricopa County Fair kicks off Friday in Phoenix, bringing two consecutive weekends of carnival rides, live entertainment, and agricultural showcases. Visitors can enjoy delicious fair food and family-friendly fun at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Experience CRYSTAL, the ground-breaking Cirque du Soleil performance on ice! Let yourself be amazed by a unique and exhilarating show with daring acrobatics that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Cirque du soleil CRYSTAL is playing April 3-6 at PHX Arena, and you don't want to miss out!

Wild West Music Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Copper Sky Regional Park, Maricopa

Cost: $30 admission, $15 for kids 5-12

Wild West Music Fest is a family-friendly festival that features national and local entertainment along with a variety of carnival rides and games, delicious food, interactive activities and more. Headliners include Baby Bash, Twista, LeAnn Rimes, and more.

VICTOR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY / Wild West Music Festival

ASU Pow Wow

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: $8 admission

The contemporary Pow Wow is a link to the past that helps maintain Native American Heritage. Seen by outsiders as entertainment due to the singing, dancing, and colorful regalia, the Pow Wow is a spiritual legacy which should be treated with respect and honor. It is a time for Native American families to be together. It is a time of sharing, of laughter and tears, of learning, and of caring.

ASU Pow Wow

Geoffrey Asmus

When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. on Friday | 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. on Saturday

Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $22

Comedian Geoffrey Asmus will perform stand-up on Friday and Saturday night at Desert Ridge Improv in Phoenix.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Saturday, April 5

Rainbows Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The annual Rainbows Festival & Street Fair is a celebration of the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. The event is located in historic Heritage Square Park in Downtown Phoenix. Each year, the Rainbows Festival draws a crowd of over 25,000 friends, families, and allies.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

El Puente Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Cost: Free admission

The El Puente Festival is a free event that showcases the Valley's most talented youth performers with a day full of music, dance, multicultural entertainment, and storytelling.

Buy Black Marketplace

When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: The Archwood at Eastlake, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Support black-owned businesses this weekend at the Buy Black Marketplace!

Show N’ Shine Car Show

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Avondale Toyota

Cost: Free admission

Show N’ Shine Car Show will feature cars, free food, live DJ, and giveways including trophies, swag bags and raffles.

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour with Special Guest Keith Robinson

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $75

Comedian Wanda Sykes is performing standup at Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday night.

Jamie McCarthy NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 16: Actress Wanda Sykes hosts the Trevor Project's 2014 "TrevorLIVE NY" Event onstage at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Third Eye Blind

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $79

Third Eye Blind will be hitting the stage at at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Kryz Reid, from left, Alex Kopp, Stephan Jenkins and Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind performs at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, April 6

Copperstate 1000 Tempe Diablo West Lot Car Show

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium 2200 W. Alameda Dr, Tempe

Cost: Free admission

The 35th Annual Copperstate 1000 Tempe Diablo West Lot Car Show will be held on Sunday, April 6th, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, AZ, featuring 80+ vintage Copperstate cars. Classic car owners are invited to bring their vehicles and park alongside similar marques, with space available for 250 show cars.

Copperstate 1000

Mike Epps Presents: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $70

Get ready for another round of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour!

—-----