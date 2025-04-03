Things to do: Maricopa County Fair, Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL, Wild West Music Festival and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on April 4-6.
Friday, April 4
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $10 admission
The Maricopa County Fair kicks off Friday in Phoenix, bringing two consecutive weekends of carnival rides, live entertainment, and agricultural showcases. Visitors can enjoy delicious fair food and family-friendly fun at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Experience CRYSTAL, the ground-breaking Cirque du Soleil performance on ice! Let yourself be amazed by a unique and exhilarating show with daring acrobatics that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Cirque du soleil CRYSTAL is playing April 3-6 at PHX Arena, and you don't want to miss out!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Copper Sky Regional Park, Maricopa
Cost: $30 admission, $15 for kids 5-12
Wild West Music Fest is a family-friendly festival that features national and local entertainment along with a variety of carnival rides and games, delicious food, interactive activities and more. Headliners include Baby Bash, Twista, LeAnn Rimes, and more.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: $8 admission
The contemporary Pow Wow is a link to the past that helps maintain Native American Heritage. Seen by outsiders as entertainment due to the singing, dancing, and colorful regalia, the Pow Wow is a spiritual legacy which should be treated with respect and honor. It is a time for Native American families to be together. It is a time of sharing, of laughter and tears, of learning, and of caring.
When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. on Friday | 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. on Saturday
Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $22
Comedian Geoffrey Asmus will perform stand-up on Friday and Saturday night at Desert Ridge Improv in Phoenix.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
Saturday, April 5
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
The annual Rainbows Festival & Street Fair is a celebration of the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. The event is located in historic Heritage Square Park in Downtown Phoenix. Each year, the Rainbows Festival draws a crowd of over 25,000 friends, families, and allies.
When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Tempe Center for the Arts
Cost: Free admission
The El Puente Festival is a free event that showcases the Valley's most talented youth performers with a day full of music, dance, multicultural entertainment, and storytelling.
When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: The Archwood at Eastlake, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Support black-owned businesses this weekend at the Buy Black Marketplace!
When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Avondale Toyota
Cost: Free admission
Show N’ Shine Car Show will feature cars, free food, live DJ, and giveways including trophies, swag bags and raffles.
Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour with Special Guest Keith Robinson
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $75
Comedian Wanda Sykes is performing standup at Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday night.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $79
Third Eye Blind will be hitting the stage at at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 6
Copperstate 1000 Tempe Diablo West Lot Car Show
When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium 2200 W. Alameda Dr, Tempe
Cost: Free admission
The 35th Annual Copperstate 1000 Tempe Diablo West Lot Car Show will be held on Sunday, April 6th, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, AZ, featuring 80+ vintage Copperstate cars. Classic car owners are invited to bring their vehicles and park alongside similar marques, with space available for 250 show cars.
Mike Epps Presents: We Them Ones Comedy Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $70
Get ready for another round of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
