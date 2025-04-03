Watch Now
EntertainmentAbsolutely Arizona

Actions

Things to do: Maricopa County Fair, Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL, Wild West Music Festival and more

Weekend Events April 4-6.png
AP Images, Maricopa County Fair / JOE ZUCCARO JRZ PHOTOGRPHY, Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Wild West Music Fest, Copperstate 1000
Weekend Events April 4-6.png
Posted

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on April 4-6.

Friday, April 4

Maricopa County Fair

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $10 admission

The Maricopa County Fair kicks off Friday in Phoenix, bringing two consecutive weekends of carnival rides, live entertainment, and agricultural showcases. Visitors can enjoy delicious fair food and family-friendly fun at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $60

Experience CRYSTAL, the ground-breaking Cirque du Soleil performance on ice! Let yourself be amazed by a unique and exhilarating show with daring acrobatics that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Cirque du soleil CRYSTAL is playing April 3-6 at PHX Arena, and you don't want to miss out!

Wild West Music Festival

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Copper Sky Regional Park, Maricopa
Cost: $30 admission, $15 for kids 5-12

Wild West Music Fest is a family-friendly festival that features national and local entertainment along with a variety of carnival rides and games, delicious food, interactive activities and more. Headliners include Baby Bash, Twista, LeAnn Rimes, and more.

Wild West Music Festival.jpg

ASU Pow Wow

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: $8 admission

The contemporary Pow Wow is a link to the past that helps maintain Native American Heritage. Seen by outsiders as entertainment due to the singing, dancing, and colorful regalia, the Pow Wow is a spiritual legacy which should be treated with respect and honor. It is a time for Native American families to be together. It is a time of sharing, of laughter and tears, of learning, and of caring.

Pow Wow at ASU.jpg

Geoffrey Asmus

When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. on Friday | 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. on Saturday
Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $22

Comedian Geoffrey Asmus will perform stand-up on Friday and Saturday night at Desert Ridge Improv in Phoenix.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free admission

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Saturday, April 5

Rainbows Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission

The annual Rainbows Festival & Street Fair is a celebration of the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. The event is located in historic Heritage Square Park in Downtown Phoenix. Each year, the Rainbows Festival draws a crowd of over 25,000 friends, families, and allies.

20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1008.jpg
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

El Puente Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Tempe Center for the Arts
Cost: Free admission

The El Puente Festival is a free event that showcases the Valley's most talented youth performers with a day full of music, dance, multicultural entertainment, and storytelling.

Buy Black Marketplace

When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: The Archwood at Eastlake, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission

Support black-owned businesses this weekend at the Buy Black Marketplace!

Show N’ Shine Car Show

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Avondale Toyota
Cost: Free admission

Show N’ Shine Car Show will feature cars, free food, live DJ, and giveways including trophies, swag bags and raffles.

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour with Special Guest Keith Robinson

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $75

Comedian Wanda Sykes is performing standup at Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday night.

Wanda Sykes quits 'Roseanne' before ABC cancels show

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 16: Actress Wanda Sykes hosts the Trevor Project's 2014 "TrevorLIVE NY" Event onstage at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Third Eye Blind

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $79

Third Eye Blind will be hitting the stage at at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Kryz Reid, Alex Kopp, Stephan Jenkins, Brad Hargreaves
Kryz Reid, from left, Alex Kopp, Stephan Jenkins and Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind performs at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, April 6

Copperstate 1000 Tempe Diablo West Lot Car Show

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium 2200 W. Alameda Dr, Tempe
Cost: Free admission

The 35th Annual Copperstate 1000 Tempe Diablo West Lot Car Show will be held on Sunday, April 6th, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, AZ, featuring 80+ vintage Copperstate cars. Classic car owners are invited to bring their vehicles and park alongside similar marques, with space available for 250 show cars.

2024 Copperstate 1000.jpg

Mike Epps Presents: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $70

Get ready for another round of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour!

—-----

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen