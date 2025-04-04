MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona today

PHOENIX — We’re tracking a series of storms moving through Arizona this week, bringing gusty winds, cooler air, and chances for both rain and snow.

In the Valley, spotty showers are possible again this afternoon. While any rainfall will be light, generally just a few hundredths of an inch, some neighborhoods may pick up measurable rain.

Rain chances continue on Saturday, with the potential for isolated showers in the afternoon as the next storm system moves in.

Across the high country, snow levels will hover around 5,500 feet. Flagstaff could pick up an additional inch of snow through Saturday before the storms begin to clear.

Winds will be breezy at times heading into the weekend, and despite the stormy pattern, Valley temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Saturday.

High pressure builds in next week, bringing a significant warm-up across the state.

Phoenix will reach the 90s by Tuesday and could flirt with the triple digits by the end of next week.

If we hit 100° next Thursday or Friday, it would be our first triple-digit day of the year.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day around the beginning of May.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.76" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

