Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

LIVE: AG Mayes, Secretary of State Fontes to announce new lawsuit against Trump admin over elections

Trump's order, in part, requires voters to provide proof of citizenship before voting
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes are announcing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over his latest executive order regarding elections.

The order, signed Tuesday, would require people to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, and require all ballots be received by Election Day.

Watch Mayes' and Fontes' announcement live in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The order already faces lawsuits from the Campaign Legal Center and the State Democracy Defenders Funder, along with the DNC, Democratic Governors Association, and Senate and House Democratic leadership, according to the Associated Press.

It's unclear if Mayes and Fontes are joining a current lawsuit filed or will be filing their own complaint against the Trump administration.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen