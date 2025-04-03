Surprise police officer adopts dog dumped in the West Valley

SURPRISE, AZ — As a dog who was dumped in the West Valley, Benji’s tale didn’t start as a good one, but life is looking up for the pup who now has a forever home!

Last month, ABC15 reported on a small dog that was seen on a home’s surveillance camera being pushed from a vehicle near Perryville Road and Peoria Avenue. Two people responsible for dumping Benji turned themselves in, facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

A good Samaritan found the dog, who was then taken in by Surprise Police Department. Surprise officers cared for the dog, now named Benji, before transferring him to the Arizona Humane Society.

“This is what we all get into law enforcement for: to help those who can’t help themselves," Surprise Police Sergeant Rick Hernandez said, also expressing gratitude for the person who spotted the dog in need. "We have a great community...we have so many people who love and support animals..."

Benji got the care he needed and was vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped at AHS. A Surprise police officer ended up adopting Benji on Wednesday.

Sergeant Hernandez said Benji is going to be part of the police department’s family and is welcome at work any and every day, so he always feels loved and gets the attention he deserves.

Right now, while Benji doesn't have an official job title within the department, he's likely to be their new mascot.

"He has a lot of love to give, and we're prepared to give him just as much love back," Sergeant Hernandez said.

“Now in his loving home with one of the police officers who helped care for him after his troubling ordeal, Benji’s story is a reminder to never abandon your pet and that resources are available for those in need,” AHS said, noting that Maricopa County’s animal welfare crisis is “at an all-time high.”

Pet owners in need of resources to keep their pets are encouraged to visit azhumane.org/resources.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress or if the situation is an emergency, contact 911. You can also contact your local police department's non-emergency number for less-emergent concerns.

