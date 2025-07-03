AM Roundup: Water advisory for Lake Powell, judge blocks Trump's asylum order, monsoon storms!

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Did it feel refreshing getting out the door this morning? Those monsoon storms last night really cooled us off!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, July 3, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Spotty monsoon storm chances again today!

Monsoon storm chances continue today, though not as widespread as what we saw Wednesday. There's a 20% chance for thunderstorms this afternoon in the Valley. It won't be quite as hot, but it will feel muggy with a high of 101º.

Monsoon season 2025 is officially underway! The Valley got hit by its first round of monsoon thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Much of the area saw blowing dust, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain!

Some parts of the Valley saw more than an inch of rain fall from Wednesday night's storms.

At one point, more than 10,000 customers lost power during the storms. As of early Thursday morning, that number has dropped below 2,000 customers still in the dark.

There's a possibility of more monsoon storms today before we dry out for July 4th!

Six years ago, Phoenix police officer Michael Mason resigned after he was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a young girl when he was a late teen.

He pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in 2020.

So, how, and why, did Phoenix re-hire Mason this year as an aviation dispatcher – a position that requires a criminal background check and meeting certain TSA conditions?

In a series of statements, city officials claimed the Aviation Department didn’t know about the circumstances tied to his resignation, and Mason submitted conflicting information to a background check vendor.

Mason and his defense attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

“The department was aware of his previous employment as a police officer but not the reasons tied to his resignation,” according to an initial statement from the city.

Officials later added, “Mr. Mason submitted personal information to the background vendor that differed from his work authorization documentation. Once the background submission was identified to be a mismatch, Mr. Mason’s background was run again with the correct personal information.”

Watch ABC15's full report in the player below:

How did Phoenix re-hire former cop who abused young girl?

Toxins detected in Lake Powell have led National Park Service officials to issue a Water Advisory for the lake ahead of the holiday weekend.

The toxins, according to officials, are produced by certain types of algae blooms and can be harmful to humans and animals.

Boaters on the lake are urged to use caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to the water if fishing, boating, or enjoying the water.

Recreation on the lake will remain open throughout the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Meanwhile, Arizona officials are investigating a possible harmful algae bloom that resulted in the death of fish at Becker and Luna lakes in the Pinetop area.

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that President Donald Trump’s order suspending asylum access at the southern border is unlawful, casting doubt on a key part of his immigration crackdown.

In an order on Jan. 20, Trump declared that the situation at the southern border constitutes an invasion of America and that he was “suspending the physical entry” of migrants and their ability to seek asylum until he decides it is over.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington said his order blocking Trump's policy will take effect July 16, giving the Trump administration time to appeal.

Moss wrote that neither the Constitution nor immigration law gives the president “an extra-statutory, extra-regulatory regime for repatriating or removing individuals from the United States, without an opportunity to apply for asylum” or other humanitarian protections.