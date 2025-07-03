RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 7-2-2025

PHOENIX — Monsoon thunderstorms are rolling through the Valley Wednesday evening, dumping heavy rain on some parts of the area.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: Thursday at 4:30 a.m.

Apache Junction: .04"

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): .08"

Buckeye (I-10 and Watson Road): 1.02"

Carefree: .12"

Cave Creek: .20"

Central Phoenix: .04"

Deer Valley Airport: .20"

Fountain Hills: .04"

Gilbert: .12"

Glendale: .08"

Mesa (Falcon Field): .08"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): .28"

Queen Creek: .55"

New River: .24"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Union Hills): .16"

Scottsdale: .08"

South Phoenix (23rd Ave and Roeser): .04"

South Mountain: .20"

Wickenburg: .08"