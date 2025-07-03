MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spotty monsoon storm chances again today

PHOENIX — The Valley is drying out after a busy evening of monsoon storms!

Rainfall totals across the Phoenix Metro ranged from one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch, with some spots in the West Valley, like Buckeye, seeing over an inch of rain.

Now, drier air is moving in behind a weak storm system to our west, which will continue tracking across northern Arizona today.

While we can’t rule out a stray shower or weak thunderstorm this afternoon, most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures will also take a slight dip, with highs in the low 100s across the Valley, which is still hot, but not as intense as recent days.

The dry trend continues into the Fourth of July holiday as high pressure rebuilds over the state. That means a warming trend kicks in, with highs climbing back to near-normal Saturday and likely reaching 110 or more in the lower deserts by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, another round of extreme heat is expected, along with a return of isolated storm chances.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.35" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (+0.10" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

