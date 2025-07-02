Water advisory issued for Lake Powell ahead of holiday weekend after toxins detected

LAKE POWELL, AZ — Toxins detected in Lake Powell have led National Park Service officials to issue a Water Advisory for the lake ahead of the holiday weekend.

The toxins, according to officials, are produced by certain types of algae blooms and can be harmful to humans and animals.

Boaters on the lake are urged to use caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to the water if fishing, boating, or enjoying the water.

Recreation on the lake will remain open throughout the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Meanwhile, Arizona officials are investigating a possible harmful algae bloom that resulted in the death of fish at Becker and Luna lakes in the Pinetop area.

Dead fish were reported at both lakes in late June, and while the cause is under investigation, officials say both lakes have poor water quality due to below-average precipitation, and it is most likely the result of algae.

Some algae may be harmless, but please follow the following guidelines on how to stay safe during harmful algal blooms:

