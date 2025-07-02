Water advisory issued for Lake Powell ahead of holiday weekend after toxins detected

LAKE POWELL, AZ — Toxins detected in Lake Powell have led National Park Service officials to issue a Water Advisory for the lake ahead of the holiday weekend.
The toxins, according to officials, are produced by certain types of algae blooms and can be harmful to humans and animals.
Boaters on the lake are urged to use caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to the water if fishing, boating, or enjoying the water.
Recreation on the lake will remain open throughout the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
Meanwhile, Arizona officials are investigating a possible harmful algae bloom that resulted in the death of fish at Becker and Luna lakes in the Pinetop area.
Dead fish were reported at both lakes in late June, and while the cause is under investigation, officials say both lakes have poor water quality due to below-average precipitation, and it is most likely the result of algae.
Some algae may be harmless, but please follow the following guidelines on how to stay safe during harmful algal blooms:
- Don’t swim in water that has an algal bloom.
- Don’t boat, water ski, or jet-ski on scummy water. These activities can cause toxins to become airborne, increasing the likelihood you will inhale them.
- Clean harvested fish in treated water. As always, remember to clean, drain, and dry all boats and fishing gear.
- Keep children away from scum in the water or along the shore.
- Keep pets or livestock from swimming or drinking from scummy waters.
- Always take a shower after coming into contact with any surface water whether or not an algal bloom appears to be present. Rinse/wash animals immediately if they swim in scummy water and don’t let them lick their fur.
- Contact medical care (doctor or veterinarian) if, after exposure to the water, individuals or pets exhibit nausea, vomiting, digestive distress, breathing problems, seizure, or unexplained illness.