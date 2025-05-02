AM Roundup: Warmer-than-normal highs, body in Surprise landfill identified, heroic Miami fire rescue

Hello, Friday! We're almost to the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, May 2; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up across Arizona as we end the week

Temperatures are trending up again across Arizona! Expect Valley highs in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies both today and Saturday, which is a bit above normal for early May.

See Kidcaster Anthony's forecast:

Kidcaster Anthony gives your Friday morning forecast from Starlight Park Elementary School

Authorities have identified a body that was discovered in a Surprise area landfill on Thursday, April 17.

According to the Surprise Police Department, just before 7 a.m., an employee at the landfill near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road located what appeared to be a body.

The employee contacted authorities, who arrived at the scene and began the investigation.

On May 1, the Surprise Police Department identified the body as 23-year-old Raquel Marie Morales of Surprise.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine the cause of death.

Surprise PD

New details are emerging about the prior victimization of Emily Pike, an Arizona teen who was found murdered in February.

Federal law enforcement agents told ABC15 this week they investigated two sexual assault allegations from Emily in 2023.

Shortly after the second report, San Carlos Apache tribal social service workers took custody of Emily. She spent the next 18 months in foster care, including a Mesa group home, before she ran away in January 2025.

Her body was found near Globe on February 14. No suspects have been identified in her murder.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed its agents investigated a report that Emily was sexually assaulted in the Whiteriver area in early 2023.

The Arizona Red Cross wants your help to keep neighbors safe this summer before it’s too hot and too late.

Recently, the Red Cross, City of Phoenix, and the Arizona Association of Manufactured Home Owners (AAMHO) came together to canvass communities as a part of this year’s heat preparedness plan.

“We just want people to be as prepared as possible for the different resources that are available once the heat is here because it will be too late for us to go door to door,” Georgi Donchetz, with the Arizona Red Cross, said. “We want people to be empowered now.”

With more than 1,400 manufactured, mobile, and RV home communities in the state, they can’t reach every unit at increased heat risk. So, the groups are asking the public to spread the word in their neighborhoods.

It was just a normal game day for Rico Lorona and the Miami High School baseball team when, all of a sudden, Lorona heard what sounded like a transformer blowing up.

"I heard a loud boom, and I thought maybe somebody was shooting off a firework or something...I proceeded to do our lineup card, and about five minutes later, we had our other coach, Jojo... JoJo came up and said, 'Hey, coach, you see that over there? I think a transformer just blew up on the pole.' And so, about that time, I turned around and I could see just a big ball of smoke," Lorona recalled.

That's when some of his players ran over to help put out the fire.

"Me and my boy Bradley were running up there, and we're the first ones on scene. And I was like, man, the fire started getting even bigger. And I was like, 'Should we go tell the lady?' And everyone was like, 'I don't know that's pretty scary.' But, me and my boy Dre, we had no fear!" one of the players explained.

Miami High School baseball team saves woman and dog from fire