MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up across Arizona as we end the week

PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise across Arizona!

Phoenix will climb into the mid 90s Friday and Saturday, putting us just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak storm system moving through will bring a slight chance of isolated showers to parts of the high country and northern Arizona again today.

Then, a much stronger storm system will move in over the weekend, bringing gusty winds, rain and snow chances, and a major cool-down.

Gusts could top 45 mph across the high country and southeastern Arizona on Saturday and Sunday, increasing the risk of wildfires.

Southern Arizona is already under Fire Weather Watches for Sunday, which could be upgraded to Warnings as we get closer.

Colder air will push in by Sunday, dropping temperatures 10 to 20 degrees across the state.

Snow levels could fall to around 6,000-6,500 feet by Monday morning, with Flagstaff potentially picking up an inch or two of snow.

In the Valley, there’s a slight chance of isolated showers Sunday as highs fall into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Slight chances for isolated showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday before the storm heads east. Parts of the Valley may potentially pick up up to one-tenth of an inch of rainfall.

We’ll keep you updated on any changes to this forecast as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.78" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

