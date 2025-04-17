Police investigating after body discovered in Surprise landfill

SURPRISE, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a Surprise area landfill Thursday morning.

According to the Surprise Police Department, just before 7 a.m., an employee at the landfill near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road located what appeared to be a body.

The employee contacted authorities, who arrived at the scene and began the investigation.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body and the cause of death.

No further details have been released.

If anyone has information that may help identify the body, they are asked to contact the Surprise police at 623-222-8477 or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov, concerning incident number 250403983.