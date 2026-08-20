AM Roundup: Tucson PD recruit dead after shooting, community responds to criminal investigation of officers

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, August 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More storms possible

Last night's monsoon storms are buying us a break from the 110s today. We're forecasting a high of 108º in the Valley.

Spotty monsoon storms are possible this evening, but the extreme heat returns Friday.

A Tucson police recruit is dead, and a PCSD corrections officer is hurt after a double shooting in Tucson on Wednesday.

PCSD identified the police recruit as 23-year-old Carlos Ramirez. They add that he was formerly a corrections officer with the department.

Authorities are currently looking for two suspects, and the suspect vehicle is a gray SUV, possibly an Acura MDX.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tucson police recruit dead, corrections officer hurt in double shooting

Two Phoenix Police officers are under a criminal investigation after accusations of violence during a traffic stop, failing to turn on body cameras and record the use of force.

Longtime south Phoenix residents and community organizers said allegations like this erode public trust as they demand more answers from the police department.

Multiple sources told ABC15 the officers work in the South Mountain Precinct.

Phoenix PD's investigation comes after Tempe Police spoke to a couple who reported being assaulted during a traffic stop in south Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

South Phoenix community responding to criminal investigation involving two officers

A crowdsourced database tracking automated license plate reading cameras shows more than 132,000 fixed-location devices across the United States — and Arizona has 2,575 of them.

The data comes from Deflock.org, an anti-ALPR organization that crowdsources the locations of these cameras. The data is not from government sources and may not contain the location of every camera.

The Arizona city with the most Flock cameras is not in the Phoenix metro area. Tucson has 267 cameras within its borders. In the Valley, Phoenix has 127 ALPRs, Chandler has 125 — though the city has canceled its contract — Mesa has 119, and Scottsdale has 112.

Automated license plate reading cameras blanket Arizona: Here's where they are concentrated

As ASU students return to campus, three senior-year Sun Devils were welcomed back by counterparts decades their senior.

Residents of Mirabella at ASU, a university-based retirement community on campus, have the opportunity to attend athletic events, the theater and the same classes as any other student.

ASU seniors and retirees connect as generations collide on campus