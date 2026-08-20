WATCH: Automated license plate reading cameras blanket Arizona: Here's where they are concentrated

PHOENIX — A crowdsourced database tracking automated license plate reading cameras shows more than 132,000 fixed-location devices across the United States — and Arizona has 2,575 of them.

The data comes from Deflock.org, an anti-ALPR organization that crowdsources the locations of these cameras. The data is not from government sources and may not contain the location of every camera.

Georgia has the most cameras per capita at 83 per 100,000 residents, followed by Kansas and Ohio. Arizona ranks 21st nationally, with 34 cameras per 100,000 residents.

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Of the cameras tracked on the Deflock map, 84% are in the Flock Safety network. Other companies provide similar AI cameras, including Motorola and Axon.

The Arizona city with the most Flock cameras is not in the Phoenix metro area. Tucson has 267 cameras within its borders. In the Valley, Phoenix has 127 ALPRs, Chandler has 125 — though the city has canceled its contract — Mesa has 119, and Scottsdale has 112.

Some areas show tight clusters of cameras. The highest concentration in a single square mile is at the University of Arizona, with 66 cameras blanketing most of the campus.

The next two clusters are along sections of roadway. At Grand Avenue and North 111th Avenue in Youngtown, 44 cameras line the roadway south to Peoria. Along 91st Avenue in Tolleson, 27 cameras run from I-10 to just south of Van Buren.

Several Arizona cities and towns have recently canceled their ALPR contracts. However, not every camera within a city's boundaries is contracted with that city. Some Home Depot and Lowe's locations, for example, have cameras in their parking lots.

Watch Garrett Archer's full report in the video player above.

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