AM Roundup: Troops killed in Kuwait ID'd, tips slow in Isabella Comas disappearance, Cards letting Murray go

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler air moves in this week

A few passing clouds today, but overall, a pleasant and warm afternoon in the Valley. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow turns breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

The Pentagon on Tuesday identified four of the six American troops killed in the opening hours of the war with Iran.

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, died Saturday in Kuwait from an Iranian drone attack.

All soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve unit based in Des Moines, Iowa.

All six died in the same attack at Shuaiba port in Kuwait, a commercial harbor that doubles as a logistics hub through which the U.S. military ships tactical vehicles and supplies into the region.

Police are sitting down for the first time with ABC15 since 21-year-old Isabella Comas was reported missing.

Public Information Officer Jaret Redfearn said their agency hasn't received a tip in this case in two weeks.

They hope that speaking out will help bring the case back front and center.

Officer Redfearn said the hope is that Comas is still alive, even over 50 days after she disappeared.

Comas was last seen on Jan. 11, leaving a friend's home in Avondale. Some of her personal belongings, including her car, were found dumped in different areas of the Valley.

Three months after two young women died in a Glendale Black Friday crash, their family is pleading for more information.

Glendale police said 21-year-old Jaslin Avila and 24-year-old Cynthia Morales died after an adult woman driving a Hyundai crashed into their GMC around 5:30 p.m. on Black Friday at Bell Road near Loop 101.

"We're three months out, and we have no information from this other person. We have nothing,” Avila’s mother, Yuri Morales, said. "It's been torturous. It's been dreadful.”

The Arizona Cardinals have informed two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray that they plan to release him at the beginning of the new league year on March 11, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t be officially announced until next week.

Murray — who is owed at least $36.8 million in guaranteed money — will be free to sign with any team once he’s released.

He led the team to the playoffs just once during his seven-year tenure — a loss in 2021.

Matt York/AP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches from the bench during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos in Glendale, Ariz., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt York)