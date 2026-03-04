MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moves in this week!

PHOENIX — After a record-breaking start to March, temperatures are finally starting to drop a bit.

Valley highs remain in the 80s today before falling even more as our next storm system moves in by the end of the week.

Winds will pick up on Thursday and we could even see a few isolated rain and snow showers across northern Arizona as that next storm arrives.

Right now, our Valley forecast looks dry but wind gusts could top 35 mph and temperatures will drop into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Wind Advisories are in effect for Mohave County and northeastern Arizona on Thursday. Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts exceeding 40 mph are expected.

That storm system will backtrack and hover off the coast of Baja California through the weekend, pumping moisture up into parts of Arizona.

By Sunday through Tuesday, we might even see a few spotty showers in the Valley. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.62" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

