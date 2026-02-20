AM Roundup: Tempe PD searching for missing man, vigil for Maryvale HS stabbing victim, Cards' new HQ

Happy Friday! We have one more chilly day ahead, but a BIG warmup is coming!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, February 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warmer weekend ahead

Spotty showers early across parts of the Valley will taper off by mid-morning. Skies turn mostly sunny this afternoon with cooler highs in the mid 60s, before temperatures rebound into the 70s and 80s this weekend.

The Tempe Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Michael Bayne, who was reported missing by friends and family earlier this week.

Family and friends became concerned about Bayne on Monday after they were unable to get in touch with him.

Police say Bayne was last seen on Monday around 9:30 a.m. near Mesquite Circle and Curry Road.

He is described as being 6'4" tall, weighing about 215 pounds, and having brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a light-colored jacket, and jeans. Bayne also has type 1 diabetes for which he takes medication.

abc15

Thursday marks six months since a West Valley student died after being stabbed in a classroom.

Those who knew and loved 16-year-old Michael Montoya gathered at Maryvale High School to honor his life.

Police said another student fatally stabbed Montoya on August 19 with a pocketknife.

Chris Aguilar is currently facing a first-degree murder charge.

Family, friends gather to remember teen six months after fatal stabbing at Maryvale High School

The Arizona House Government Committee passed all six child welfare bills on its agenda Thursday, including legislation aimed at improving conditions for children in group homes licensed by the Department of Child Safety.

House Bill 2611 would require drug testing and additional training for group home employees, improve security monitoring to address concerns about children going missing, and guarantee more rights for kids in care.

"It gives us protection. It gives us a way to hold adults accountable," one foster teen testified at the hearing.

Several young people who have involved in the foster care system spoke in favor of the legislation.

"This bill will make sure our rights are real, like the right to have a copy of our rights, the right to join activities when we want," another teen said.

A separate bill aims to increase kinship placements, so more foster children can move in with a relative or another significant adult in their lives.

Arizona House committee advances bills to reform foster care system

The Arizona Cardinals announced that after three decades in Tempe, their training facility is moving to north Phoenix.

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club says the new location will be at Paradise Ridge, near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Phoenix.

The 217-acre parcel of land was purchased at auction over the summer for $136 million.

The new facility will anchor a mixed-use development site that is about 30 acres in size, double the size of the current Tempe lot. Additional plans for the rest of the site are yet to be determined, but could include restaurants, retail, medical facilities, and residential development.

Cardinals break ground on new training facility in Phoenix