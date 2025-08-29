Teenager indicted on first-degree murder charges in deadly Maryvale stabbing

PHOENIX — A teenager who was arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing another teen at Maryvale High School has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

16-year-old Michael Montoya II was attacked and stabbed multiple times in a classroom by another student.

Phoenix police were called to Maryvale High School around 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing on August 19.

Montoya was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A second student, Chris Aguilar, who was identified as the suspect, was taken to a hospital after receiving cuts to his hand during the attack.

He was later released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County juvenile corrections center on a second-degree murder charge.

Those charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder, per an indictment from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives learned Montoya was attacked by the suspect student with a folding pocketknife, believed to have been brought onto campus.