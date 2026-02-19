Tempe PD seeking help locating missing 32-year-old Michael Bayne

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Michael Bayne, who was reported missing by friends and family earlier this week.

Family and friends became concerned about Bayne on Monday after they were unable to get in touch with him.

Police say Bayne was last seen on Monday around 9:30 a.m. near Mesquite Circle and Curry Road.

ABC15

He is described as being 6'4" tall, weighing about 215 pounds, and having brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a light-colored jacket, and jeans. Bayne also has type 1 diabetes for which he takes medication.

Please contact the Tempe Police Department if you have any information about Michael. pic.twitter.com/TuHt2xPM0H — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) February 19, 2026

Friends tell ABC15 that his vehicle, a 2017 white Volkswagen Jetta, has also not been located. The license plate is "KDA39X."

If anyone has information on Bayne's whereabouts, please call Tempe police at 480-350-8311 or visit tempe.gov/police.