Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Tempe PD seeking help locating missing 32-year-old Michael Bayne

Police say Bayne was last seen on Monday, February 16
A Valley man, Michael Bayne, has been reported missing from the Tempe area, police confirmed to ABC15.
Valley man, Michael Bayne, reported missing from Tempe area
Michael Bayne
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Michael Bayne, who was reported missing by friends and family earlier this week.

Family and friends became concerned about Bayne on Monday after they were unable to get in touch with him.

Police say Bayne was last seen on Monday around 9:30 a.m. near Mesquite Circle and Curry Road.

Michael Bayne

He is described as being 6'4" tall, weighing about 215 pounds, and having brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a light-colored jacket, and jeans. Bayne also has type 1 diabetes for which he takes medication.

Friends tell ABC15 that his vehicle, a 2017 white Volkswagen Jetta, has also not been located. The license plate is "KDA39X."

If anyone has information on Bayne's whereabouts, please call Tempe police at 480-350-8311 or visit tempe.gov/police.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen