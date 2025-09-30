Arizona Cardinals moving training facility, headquarters to north Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have announced that after three decades in Tempe, their training facility is moving to north Phoenix.

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of the new Arizona Cardinals practice facility coming to Paradise Ridge, near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Phoenix.

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club says the new location will be at Paradise Ridge, near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Phoenix.

The 217-acre parcel of land was purchased at auction over the summer for $136 million.

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of the new Arizona Cardinals practice facility.

The new facility will anchor a mixed-use development site that is about 30 acres in size, double the size of the current Tempe lot. Additional plans for the rest of the site are yet to be determined, but could include restaurants, retail, medical facilities, and residential development.

“The Arizona Cardinals’ new headquarters and state-of-the-art practice facility is an exciting, welcome addition to our city’s Headquarters Alley,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release Tuesday. “I’m grateful for this game-changing investment and the energy this project will bring to our community.”

The Cardinals say the facility will have:



Three natural-grass outdoor practice fields

A fieldhouse with a full-size turf field indoors

Greatly expanded and modern locker room

State-of-the-art team spaces for athletic training, sports medicine and strength and conditioning

Updated dining areas, meeting rooms, a player lounge and more

The targeted opening for the new facility and team headquarters is 2028.

It is unclear what plans are in place for their current Tempe location.