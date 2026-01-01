Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What to expect from Arizona lawmakers in 2026

Legislative session begins Jan. 12
Arizona state lawmakers have already filed more than 200 bills for the upcoming legislative session. The legislation includes bills on elections, groundwater, infrastructure and cryptocurrency bills.
PHOENIX — Arizona state lawmakers have already filed more than 200 bills for the upcoming legislative session.

The legislation includes bills on elections, groundwater, infrastructure and cryptocurrency bills.

And 11 ballot measures have been proposed so far, including:

The governor cannot veto proposed ballot measures; if passed by the Legislature, they will go directly to voters on the November ballot.

You can expect both parties to focus on affordability. The Republican majorities in both chambers say they’re committed to addressing the cost of living.

"Arizonans want affordable living, safe neighborhoods, and a government that strengthens – not weakens – our economy," Senate President Warren Petersen said in a statement earlier in December. "While the Governor's vetoes stall progress, Senate Republicans remain focused on protecting taxpayers, upholding Arizona's freedoms, and preventing the radical left from turning our state into California."

Gov. Katie Hobbs told reporters in mid-December that she hopes to work with Republicans, saying affordability is a top priority for both lawmakers and Arizonans.

"If you look at the plan the legislative Republicans introduced, their affordability is at the top of their agenda, too, so I think we can work together to get some things done,” she said.

The Legislature returns to work Jan. 12, and the governor will release her budget proposal later that week.

