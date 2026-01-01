What to expect from Arizona lawmakers in 2026

PHOENIX — Arizona state lawmakers have already filed more than 200 bills for the upcoming legislative session.

The legislation includes bills on elections, groundwater, infrastructure and cryptocurrency bills.

And 11 ballot measures have been proposed so far, including:



House Concurrent Resolution 2001: Would cut off early voting on the Friday before Election Day, would bar voters from voting after polls close and require mail voters to confirm their mailing address every two years.

House Concurrent Resolution 2004 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 1004: Would ban red-light cameras.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 1006: Would ban trans students from multioccupancy bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and bar school employees from calling students a different pronoun or name without parental permission.

House Concurrent Resolution 2005: Would require lawmakers to finish the legislative session by April 30.

The governor cannot veto proposed ballot measures; if passed by the Legislature, they will go directly to voters on the November ballot.

You can expect both parties to focus on affordability. The Republican majorities in both chambers say they’re committed to addressing the cost of living.

"Arizonans want affordable living, safe neighborhoods, and a government that strengthens – not weakens – our economy," Senate President Warren Petersen said in a statement earlier in December. "While the Governor's vetoes stall progress, Senate Republicans remain focused on protecting taxpayers, upholding Arizona's freedoms, and preventing the radical left from turning our state into California."

Gov. Katie Hobbs told reporters in mid-December that she hopes to work with Republicans, saying affordability is a top priority for both lawmakers and Arizonans.

"If you look at the plan the legislative Republicans introduced, their affordability is at the top of their agenda, too, so I think we can work together to get some things done,” she said.

The Legislature returns to work Jan. 12, and the governor will release her budget proposal later that week.